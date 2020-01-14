Demi Lovato will act for the first time after his overdose in the next Grammys

Share it:

The musical gala will take place on January 27 in Los Angeles.

Artists like Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish or Rosalía will accompany the interpreter.

The awards Grammys 2020 They are just around the corner, specifically will take place on January 27 in Los Angeles, and is expected as one of the most anticipated musical galas of recent years. The reason is the large and important group of figures that will take the stage: Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Rosalia and Demi lovato. This last artist has received special media attention because it will be the first performance that the singer has performed since she lived the unfortunate episode of the overdose in July 2018. Since then, the interpreter of ‘Sober’ has not come back on stage.

The news ran like wildfire on the Internet when it was the singer herself who communicated it through her social networks, shortly before the event organization also made it official.

"I told you that the next time you would hear me it would be singing 😇😝."

A striking title for the snapshot that refers to another post that Lovato published last December in which he made it clear that the next time his fans knew about it would be due to his music. It is unknown if the singer will launch a new song taking advantage of the great expectation of her return or if she will interpret a song already known, this being a fact that is still kept secret.

The artist previously spoke openly about her addictions and mental health problems, controversial issues that made her one of the most human and controversial figures in the international social press. Now, after his recent break with the model Austin Wilson, it seems that 2020 has great projects that begin to get back on stage.