Demi Lovato, the thrilling performance of the USA national anthem during the Super Bowl 2020 is already a cult

L'American national anthem sung by Demi Lovato before the beginning of Super Bowl on Sunday 2 February 2020 it conquered everyone, proving once again that the singer of Sober it came back stronger and more aggressive than before. Performing in front of millions of people in the middle of a crowded stadium can make your knees and even your voice tremble, just as happened in the past to some famous singers who let themselves be crushed by too much pressure, but not to Demi, impeccable and more wonderful than ever in his performance from 10 and praise of Nation Anthem (or the national anthem), judged by many to be the most beautiful ever.

Demi Lovato's performance at the Super Bowl

And to think that the 'undertaking' accomplished by Lovato had started decidedly uphill, especially given that during the half time (which would then be the interval) of the football game two icons such as Jennifer Lopez is Shakira. Despite the couple of 'Latin pop stars' gave birth to a crazy and incredible show, here is the singer and actress, who became famous thanks to the Disney film Camp Rock (where he acted next to very young and tufts Jonas Brothers) has managed to conquer everyone thanks to its clear, strong and passionate interpretation of the American anthem.

Dressed in a white jumpsuit with a wide belt by Sergio Hudson, Demi Lovato (who on Instagram presented in November her new boyfriend Austin Wilson, from whom she separated a month later) appeared completely at ease, almost as if she had always trained for this important and crucial moment of her career. Just a few days ago Demi had shown all her enthusiasm for being called to perform at the Super Bowl 2020 by publishing on his page company a decidedly prophetic old post dating back to 2010, where the singer of Give Your Heart a Break had written: "One day I will sing the national anthem in a Super Bowl. Onnnee dayyy".

A moment of real rebirth for Demi who, a few days ago, celebrated his return to the scene on the occasion of the Grammy Awards 2020, where she performed in a moving and moved version of her new single anyone, in which the 24-year-old singer speaks openly not only of the addictions that have suffocated her in the past, but also of the loneliness that has often made her too fragile and insecure. A year after his last live performance, which took place shortly before theoverdose that led her to a step from death, Demi Lovato with his performance of Super Bowl has proven to be a solid, strong and determined woman, with an incredible talent and a voice to scream: this is a real star!

