Demi Lovato reveals the hard reason for his relapse in drugs: "I felt completely abandoned"

Demi Lovato went to Ellen DeGeneres's program and confessed that the team she worked with had a lot to do with her drug relapse.

Love I Love Me ’, the new song by Demi Lovato, is REPLETA of hidden messages.

Demi lovato He has not had a precisely easy life. His torment began as a child when he was in high school. The singer confessed that her classmates would mess with her and make her existence bitter. Although it might seem that being a Disney girl greatly facilitated her emotional recovery, the truth is that it has not been so. The problems of self-esteem that Demi dragged were accentuated by becoming a child star (we already know how complicated that industry is). He developed an eating disorder that led to certain addictions such as alcoholism and drug addiction. And when it finally seemed that things began to straighten, in 2018 he suffered a brutal relapse which led to an overdose after six years completely away from these substances. Well, she wanted to be honest about this issue as she already did other times.

The singer has never had trouble talking about her complicated personal life. Recently he attended the program Ellen Degeneres, who asked him about his last song, 'I Love Me'. A topic that is full of references to everything that happened in recent years. Yes, overdose is one of them, of course. And although this topic was talked a lot, we never really knew why it happened, what led him to get high again. Well, now he has told it, and we have to say that it has broken our hearts. Apparently, she felt alone.

Demi Lovato talks about her relapse in drugs with Ellen DeGeneres

In this it had a lot to do, although it seems incredible, the team she worked with. They pressed her a lot. She said she repeatedly asked for help because she really wasn't having a good time, and they downplayed her problems. In fact, they even made them worse. "If I had to be in a hotel, they would take the phone out of my room so that I could not order food from room service and if there was fruit they would take it out because that was extra sugar," he said.

At one point, Demi got tired of all this and let him know. His response was not the most sensitive in the world precisely. "You are being very selfish. This will ruin things, not only for you but for us as well." Her team ended up leaving her and this was the drop that filled the glass for her, because after this she felt very alone. That was the moment when Demi returned to his addictions and what led to his overdose.

Now, the singer works with a new team and it seems they are getting great things for her. Who can say that he has sung in the Super Bowl before millions of people?