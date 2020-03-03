Demi Lovato returns to music with the song 'I Love Me'

Share it:

Demi Lovato plans to return with everything to the music industry after the unfortunate overdose he suffered in 2018, which is why the famous announced the theme 'I Love Me' as the first official single from his seventh studio album and caused great emotion among his fans.

Through its social networks, the American interpreter revealed that a new topic will be arriving next Friday, March 6 and can already be pre-ordered on all estreaming platforms around the world.

With an elegant cover that demonstrates the versatility of the singer the new theme was announced, this after the unexpected release of 'Anyone', an emotional theme that has undoubtedly marked Demi's artistic career because of how deep it is and the moment he wrote it.

Now his fans have shown great emotion for his expected musical return, which is among the most anticipated of this 2020, where he enlists with celebrities such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa and Beyoncé.

Recall that Lovato decided to launch the issue 'Anyone'so that the world knew how she felt just before her overdose in 2018, for which she had to cancel her world tour and was forced to pause her artistic career.

It was during the Grammy 2020 awards when he took the stage with a special presentation to interpret his new musical theme, a ballad that was described as "a cry for help" by many and written by Demi days before his relapse into drugs, which It almost ends with his life.

It should be mentioned that now Disney has changed managers and has established herself with Scooter Braun, representative of other great stars such as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, so her career could be on the rise during this new musical era.