Demi Lovato celebrates his rebirth with a tattoo and the drawing has a very, very deep meaning

Demi is back! After Demi Lovato's performance at Super Bowl 2020 and the week before Grammy 2020, the artist from Let It Go adds another piece to its path of rebirth. Demi Lovato indeed has a new tattoo on her back, an angel raised and brought to safety by doves, created for her by the famous tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi. THE tattoos of Demi Lovato they are really many, but this has a really deep and particular meaning for the singer. The beautiful 3D tattoo on the upper back of Demi Lovato, it would represent the success, or perhaps it would be better to say rebirth, from the darkest period of his life, or the one that led Demi Lovato in overdose of 2018. The singer herself with a long post on her talks more about this tattoo Instagram Demi Lovato, and the tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi always via Instagram.

Demi Lovato's tattoo symbolizes his spiritual rebirth

On the IG profile of Demi Lovato the photo of the drawing appeared accompanied by a long post that tells how it was made. The new tattoo by Demi Lovato, was done by the famous tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi and when the singer entered his studio, he had no idea in particular. He simply told his life to Alessandro, what he had gone through, the moment he was living now and together they created this design that represents the rebirth of Demi Lovato: an angel raised by 3 doves. 3 is not a random number, it is in fact the symbol of the Trinity. This is the comment appeared on Instagram profile of Demi Lovato about the new tattoo:

I recently was absent on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances, but while I was away from social media I had this incredibly significant tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi. Being tattooed by him was an experience I had never had before … I had no idea what I would do, I told him about my life and where I was at that moment and we created a combination of images that symbolized at best my spiritual awakening that I was having. A fallen angel raised by 3 pure angelic doves (the Holy Trinity) while his inner light is guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of his dark wings was representing the darkness I was losing. Alessandro – you are extremely talented and can't wait for more !! Thanks for this special experience …

Demi Lovato then concluded the post with a joke about not being able to see the tattoo, since it is on her back and took the opportunity to say how grateful she is for life and for healing.

The only drawback is that I can't physically see this wonderful work of art because it's on my back! Haha. Also publicly thank @scooterbraun for introducing us! 💉 ps. I still can't believe what this life looks like and even its healing is amazing 🙌 🙌 🙌

To talk about new tattoo by Demi Lovato and its profound meaning of rinascitto, Alessandro Polizzi had already thought about it, that a couple of months ago (or when the tattoo was created) on his Instagram profile he had posted the same images published by Demi and had told his work:

For the incredible @ddlovato 💖 “Divine Feminine” ✨ Destruction Effect 𝐗𝐕𝐈𝐈𝐈 We created this piece together to represent the rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent difficult moments, their fading is the way it has moved forward. The light from within represents the inner force necessary for change and the doves, raising it, symbolize the scope of a higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your motivating journey Demi, honored to have represented it for you.

The rebirth process of Demi Lovato was also symbolized by the white clothes chosen for his performances at the Super Bowl and ai Grammy 2020 and now also from this beautiful tattoo on the back. The icing on the cake would be the exit of the new album by Demi Lovato to definitively sanction his return and from the posts on the singer's social channels, we are sure that we won't have to wait much longer. Welcome back Demi!

