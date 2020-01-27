Demi Lovato at Grammy 2020, in the live and in the text of Anyone there is all the emotion of his victory after the overdose

Share it:

THE Grammy Award 2020 were undoubtedly in the sign of Billie Eilish, in the sad memory of Kobe Bryant but also protagonists of the great return of Demi Lovato. The singer performed for the first time after more than a year sinceoverdose of 2018 that almost killed her. Demi Lovato at the Grammy Awards she returned bringing her new one on stage song and first single, anyone, which makes his return to the Olympus of music official. Even if you are not a Lovatics, it is impossible not to be moved by reading the Anyone text, song that is really a cry for help and that Demi has intoned, showing all the emotion of what Anyone means to her. Emotion that came from the first notes, for this Demi stopped everything and asked his pianist to start again. Demi's performance and powerful voice are truly goosebumps and we couldn't be happier with this great return from Queen Demi.

Demi Lovato's live performance at the Grammys is a standing ovation

Demi Lovato has returned to making music and wanted to celebrate his return to the life he loves by bringing on stage Grammy 2020 a super exciting performance, not only for her but also for all of us. Demi decided to skip the red carpet, and appearing directly on the stage, very elegant in a white dress and accompanied only by her pianist. Thus the first notes of anyone, the song that Demi Lovato chose for his return. It is not a random song, but rather it is full of meaning since the singer wrote it a few days before ending up in an overdose in the summer of 2018.

Demi herself spoke about it in an interview with New Music Daily with Zane Lowe who called Anyone a cry for help:

I listened to it again and I heard these words as a cry for help. And in a way, you listen to it and think like: 'How come nobody listened to this song and thought Let's help this girl'? I recorded it in a mood where I felt good, but clearly I wasn't. I listened to it again and thought 'Good heavens, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of me'.

Demi Lovato had been missing from the Grammy Awards for 3 years, that is, since his album Confident he had been nominated for Best pop vocal album. Last year, however, she had been nominated with Christina Aguilera for their duet in Call line, but had not attended the ceremony.

In fact, Demi had not performed in public since early 2018 and the Lovatics could not ask for a more excited return to their darling and this Grammy 2020 performance was seen by everyone as a victory, like the end of the dark days. And of course it was celebrated with a standing ovation of all the audience in the room.

Demi Lovato, anyone: The Grammys Lyrics

Demi Lovato herself has defined anyone his cry for help and if we consider that it was written 4 days before the tragic overdose of 2018it really is. He chose this song as a way to put an end to that sad story, to a difficult period from which he slowly rose again.

In Anyone lyrics (and translation) it's really touching from the first verse and Demi perfectly manages to make us experience his pain:

I tried to talk to my piano

I tried to talk to my guitar

Talked to my imagination

Confided in to alcohol

I tried and tried and tried some more

Told secrets' til my voice was sore

Tired of empty conversation

'Cause no one hears me anymore

Translation

I tried to speak on my floor

I tried to speak on my guitar

I have spoken to my imagination

Trusting in alcohol

I tried, tried and tried again

Told secrets until my voice ached

Tired of empty conversations

Because nobody listened to me anymore.

This cry for help becomes even clearer in the refrain in which Demi almost seems to be praying.

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Translation

Someone, please send me someone

Sir, is there anyone?

I need somebody

Someone, please send me someone

Sir, is there anyone?

I need somebody

The second verse still emphasizes the need and desire of someone with whom to share the pain that Demi Lovato is facing because alone she may not be able to cope.

I used to crave the world's attention

I think I cried too many times

I just need some more affection

Anything to get me by

Translation

I used to crave the attention of the world

I think I cried too many times

I just need a little more affection

Anything to survive

Demi overcame these tragic days thanks to the rehabilitation once she got out of the hospital. Now she feels free and happy and the return to the Grammy 2020 stage is only the first step of this rebirth. In fact, on February 2nd, Demi Lovato at the Super Bowl 2020 will sing the American anthem before the kick-off. Really a great honor that marks the official return of Queen Demi.

