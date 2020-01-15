Demi Lovato announces his expected return for the Grammy 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The American singer and actress Demi Lovato caused a great revolution in social networks by announcing her participation in the 2020 Grammy Gala, her great triumphant return to the stage and music, the awards will take place on January 26 in Los Angeles, California.

It was through their official social networks where the 27-year-old interpreter shared a photograph in which it is announced that she will be presented on the stage of the awards in its 62nd edition, after the serious overdose she suffered in 2018, due to the which almost lost his life and had to cancel his world tour.

Demi had moved away from her social networks for a while, her last publication was on December 4, 2019 where she stressed that “the next time they heard about her, she would be singing,” and so it was, the singer made reference to this in Your new post.

I told them that the next time they heard about me, I would be singing #GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv, "Lovato wrote in the photograph where he announces his presentation at the Grammy Awards.

In November of last year, the singer decided to share her process of physical acceptance and the overdose event she suffered in 2018, and shared on her Instagram account some unedited photographs with which she seeks to convey a message of self-love for her fans.

This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a unedited bikini. And guess what, it's CELLULIT !!!! I'm just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it's the truth) so that others think I'm THEIR idea of ​​what beautiful is , but it's just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It's such a great feeling to be back in tv / film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio .. I’m working on an anthem .. ‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear .. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT A shared post by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on 5 Sep, 2019 at 5:30 PDT





Now Demi Lovato joins the cast of artists who will perform at the Grammy Awards on January 26, including Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, two great young stars who are candidates to take a golden gramophone in the Best Pop Solo categories Performance and Album of the Year.

Other artists who will also be part of the musical performances are Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, Aerosmith and Blake Shelton.

For the second year in a row, the Grammy will have singer Alicia Keys as a master of ceremonies and as usual they will handle their format of different celebrities presenting each of the categories and their respective winners.