Dembélé will be on leave for six months and Barça depends on the 'ok' of LaLiga to be able to sign

The Football Club Barcelona has officially announced that Ousmane Dembélé has been successfully operated in Finland for the injury he suffered last week in the right thigh and that, according to the medical services of the Barça club, the Frenchman I would be off for about six months.

As Cadena SER reported last week, that Barcelona can sign a footballer to replace the Frenchman for the rest of the season depends on the regulations allowing him to make that signing. And for this, the withdrawal time must be at least five months.

Dembélé has already been operated and Barcelona has sent a report to LaLiga so that they decide if the Catalan team can sign a new player or not right now and so Quique Setién could count on more cash for the team's attack.

Jordi Ardèvol, to the SER Chain

Jordi Ardèvol is one of the doctors that integrates the League medical commission that will study Dembelé's injury and he will decide if Barça can file a run for the Frenchman because he will be more than five months off. He must stay out of the verdict for his Barça past (he was responsible for the medical services of Barça), but this morning he explained the Que T'hi Jugues of SER Catalunya, some of the keys to the process.

"With a cruciate ligament injury or fibrillary rupture there is no discussion about the time of discharge. But there are two types of injuries that do generate debate: the rupture of the achilles tendon and tendon tearing (that of Dembelé) you have to evaluate more things: history, previous repetition of injuries, etc. Because you can detect that the injury will heal in five months but the player needs more time to recover. "

But he clarifies that in the history of Dembelé "there are many fibrillar ruptures, but only one case of tendon tearing and it was in the other leg. Therefore, Barça you have to prepare the documentation very well because the lesion is on the border and it is necessary to justify very well that its reintegration at full capacity will be after five months of discharge ".

Ardèvol points to an important element that can help Barça justify the time of French leave and has to do with the psychological aspect: "The player is a whole. Emotional or psychological problems, if they exist, they are also health. You have to explain them well but it is a tool that Barça would have. "