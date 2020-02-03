Sports

Dembélé relapses from his right thigh injury

February 3, 2020
Edie Perez
Ousmane Dembélé adds a new relapse to his long medical history. This has been transferred by FC Barcelona through a statement on its social networks in which it informs that the Frenchman due to muscular fatigue, felt discomfort in the area from which he was recovering (right thigh) and will return to the playing fields more late than expected.

Quique Setién, in this way, will still not be able to count on the French end when the deadlines for his return with the team had been shortened. Ansu Fati's form moment reassures Barcelona after the nth relapse of Ousmane Dembélé.

