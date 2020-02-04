Dembélé: five lesions on the left thigh and three on the right leg

FC Barcelona reported yesterday afternoon through a statement on its social networks that Ousmane Dembélé had relapsed from his right thigh injury due to muscular fatigue in the second training session of Quique Setién.

The French player thus adds a new injury to his long list of ailments. He accumulated almost a dozen injuries since he signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2017. His first injury was in the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum and from there until today his muscle fragility has been criticized For the fans, I knew they didn't see the best example of regularity in the former Dormtund player.

When his return seemed a fact, with a new coach and a new form of Barça game, Dembélé has relapsed due to muscle fatigue That makes his return later. It was one of the great motivations for the Blaugrana fans who see in French the "Bale of Barça" as already expressed in social networks.