Deliver Us the Moon Fortuna receives support for Ray-Tracing and NVIDIA DLSS

NVIDIA has partnered with KeokeN Interactive to bring the extraordinary realistic light effects of ray tracing to Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna. The update is available starting today.

Using the power of ray tracing, KeokeN added NVIDIA DLSS to get even enhanced frame rates, as well as ray tracing shadows and reflections to improve the cinematic photorealism of the game.

In Deliver Us The Moon: Fortune, the setting and the atmosphere are a great example of ray tracing and shading. Using ray tracing, the lighting engine generates realistic reflections on all surfaces able to reflect light, increasing image quality and favoring immersion in the game. Since the ray tracing reflexes are based on the exact dynamic lighting geometry of every detail of the game, the scenes of Deliver Us The Moon: Fortune will come to life in ways that only real-time ray tracing can achieve.

Deliver Us The Moon: Fortune also uses ray tracing shading to improve the accuracy of the shadows cast by the various light sources present on the scene, giving a level of detail never seen before.