Delirio en la Bombonera: Boca celebrates the victory in the Argentine Super League

Goals sound different in Argentine football. It was clear this morning in which Boca Juniors champion of the Argentine Super League after his victory over gymnastics with a bit of Carlos Tevez and thanks also to the draw of River plate against Atlético Tucumán.

The Gallardo leaders came to the end of the championship but did not pass the tie (1-1), while his eternal rival took the victory to proclaim himself champion. The veteran's forward made the Bombonera vibrate like never before. This has been evident in the video posted by Boca in their social networks.

Carlos Tevez He scored the victory goal for Boca to add his twenty-eighth title in the Argentine championship. And he did it before an idol of the bombonera, Diego Armando Maradona, who attended the xeneize party as a gymnastic technician. Before the game, the fans paid him an affectionate tribute that moved the Fluff. The 10 jumped into the field to greet the stands and pick up a framed shirt from the hands of his former teammates Miguel Ángel Brindisi and Hugo Perotti. "Maradó, Maradó …", "The one who doesn't jump is an Englishman" … the audience sang to him.

A river come to less

The title for Boca is marked by the last two trips of River in the championship. Those of Marcelo Gallardo tied in this last day against those of Maradona – who finished in 19th place in the table – but in the previous one they were not able to impose at home to Defense and Justice (1-1), the fifth in the final classification of the Super League .

The Millionaires are resisted the national championship although many fans still savor the victory in the Copa Libertadores achieved precisely against Boca in the final played in the Santiago Bernabeu on December 9, 2018.