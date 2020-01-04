 Deleted scenes from Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker explained Palpatine's story

Share it:

In the last couple of days there have been a number of important headlines about "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" especially because more involved in the so dividing film have offered statements that have ended up adding more firewood. Before going into detail, let's make the usual review of how the movie box office advances.

This past January 2 the first two weeks of the movie in cinemas, and by then, the film is already in a 840 million dollars worldwide box office, of which 417 million correspond to the United States, and the remaining 423 to the rest of the territories. A figure that is increasingly closer to one billion dollars, but on which there is still the question of whether it will exceed the 1.33 billion dollars made by the previous episode, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". The 2.07 billion dollars of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" They seem quite unlikely at the moment.

For making a small comparison only at the United States level, after its first two weeks, ‘The Force Awakens’ he was carrying 651.96 million dollars and ‘The last Jedi’ It carried 464.69 million dollars. ‘The rise of Skywalker’ It is well below these figures, so it does not bode that it exceeds its records.

The statements come mainly from the publisher Maryann Brandon, that as the person in charge of mounting the film is a good connoisseur of everything that has been left on the assembly table. In a later post we will analyze other details that she has commented on the film, but now we are going to focus on the statements he has made about the return of Emperor PalpatineWell, it seems that there was much more raised for the movie of what we saw in the cinema.

The editor refers to a material removed that would have helped to understand better what happened to Emperor Palpatine since "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" until we see it in this movie, a transition that does not end up being very clear with the information they simply give in the movie.

Brandon explains that some versions of the movie they were raising were much more explicit about the resurrection of the villain. It does not get to go into concrete details, but it does confirm that Palpatine's past is raised, and therefore it will be a matter of time before an official explanation is confirmed that confirms the theories of the fans:

It was a delicate balance and there was much talk about what we wanted to reveal. Some scenes changed a lot, the way we wanted to present it to the public. In the end, we end up showing much less than we started. There was so much information in the movie and so many characters that we wanted the audience to focus on. I think we felt we didn't want to cram the movie with things you didn't need to know.

In this way he explains that the deleted scenes included "a little more information about … what kept Palpatine alive" although its inclusion "seemed to get out of the subject" general of the film.

In the film, when Kylo Ren finds Palpatine alive, at which point the villain reveals that he has been the one who has guided him throughout his life, we see that Palpatine lives thanks to being connected to a machine, but not it goes into more detail, not even how it could survive its fall to the reactor in the Death Star II, escape and survive in the confines of space. Chris Terrio already mentioned in an earlier interview that Palpatine's body died in ‘Return of the Jedi’, so it is clear that that body of Palpatine that we see must somehow be a clone body or something similar.

It is also in this sequence when we receive the clue that Palpatine is the one who has been behind the Supreme Leader Snoke, being able to see some tanks with Snoke clones. The editor explains that they included that plan precisely to give that clue without having to deepen or change the dialogues they already had. A simple clue that would already give an implicit answer.

I think it emerged as a visual effect that we thought would be very fun for the public, to create a visual (track) that told the whole story. I think it is a success. We did not have to change many dialogues. You only see one shot (…) and you understand it. I love those things. We can have a time when you see something in the background and say: ‘Ok, I understand perfectly’.

It should be noted that a rumor that has sounded these days suggests that Matt Smith was going to interpret a young version of Palpatine, hence his name sounded for a while as part of the film's cast, but the idea was finally discarded by J.J. Abrams Some people even say that Smith came to shoot a scene, but it is not information that has sounded very strong.

