 Deleted scenes: Carol with the Supreme Intelligence and Odin with Hela

It seems that the ban has been opened so that the deleted scenes that are part of the Infinity Saga box arrive on the Internet. After seeing some images a few days ago, these scenes come to dropper. On this occasion we bring the deleted scenes of "Thor: Ragnarok" Y "Captain Marvel".

Thor's third movie scene comes to an end in extended version, after seeing a somewhat shorter version days ago. This is the scene in which Thor and Loki meet Odin living on the street, in the purest vagrant style, and Odin presents Thor with a vision of Ragnarok. Hela soon appears, who kills Odin and destroys the Mjölnir. Curiously, this scene has some references to the title of Thor's fourth movie, ‘Love and Thunder’.

The other scene shows Carol Danvers in her final battle against the Supreme Intelligence. After the moment of liberation of Carol in which he unleashes his power, we see the Supreme Intelligence rising with an aspect similar to that of the comics.

Hela makes a visit to Odin in Thor: Ragnarok

Thor Love and Thunder title easter egg from Ragnarok deleted scene. Journey Into Mystery for Thor 5? from marvelstudios

Supreme Intelligence in its "original" form in Captain Marvel