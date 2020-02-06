 Deleted scenes, alternative scenes and VFX tests from the Saga del Infinito box

Share it:

At last it seems that the deleted scenes that we still had to see coming from the Infinity Saga box, that super pack released last year that in addition to including all the films of the three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, included a multitude of extras, including content not seen before from these ten years of Marvel Studios movies.

Among the material we have here is that includes an alternative ending to "Thor: The Dark World", an opening scene with notable differences for "Ant-Man", the attempt of the God of Thunder to kiss Valkiria at the end of "Avengers: Endgame" or the moment we were looking forward to seeing Smart Hulk leaving the Hulkbuster in "Avengers: Infinity War". Add to this other videos that are not really scenes, they are VFX tests to see how characters like Proxima Midnight, Cull Obsidian or even Smart Hulk would look.

The Three Warriors and Sif arrive in New Mexico in Thor's eliminated scene

Howard and a young Tony Stark in alternative scene of Iron Man 2

Thor Alternate Final: The Dark World with Odin on Earth

A pregnant woman Scarlett Johansson and the extra one playing Captain Marvel at the end of Avengers: The Age of Ultron

Scott tries on the Ant-Man suit

Hank Pym in Panama in scene eliminated from Ant-Man

Korg and Miek in Thor's deleted scene: Ragnarok

The Grand Master crashes in Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok

Everett Ross and Nakia in deleted scene from Black Panther

Proxima Midnight steals the Capi shield in special effects test

Cull Obsidian against the army in special effects test

Hawkeye against the Outriders in special effects test

Smart Hulk in special effects test

Smart Hulk emerges from the Hulkbuster in Avengers: Infinity War

Black Widow meets Smart Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and the Wasp go after Egghead in Ant-Man and the Wasp

Hank Pym faces a tardigrado in the Quantum Kingdom in scene eliminated of Ant-Man and the Wasp

Valkyrie rejects a kiss from Thor in Avengers: Endgame