Deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame shows crucial moment between Wanda and Doctor Strange

New deleted scenes from Avengers: Endgame keep coming despite the fact that it's been over a year since it was released in theaters. In this case, a new image has appeared taken from the photography of Chuck Zlotnick in Hollywood.

As the ComicBook news portal shows us, the photographer has revealed a new image in which we see the character of Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda Maximoff, come to the aid of the very same Doctor strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. From what we can see in the photo, the scene represents Strange holding back the water that floods the battlefield. At the same moment, the Scarlet Witch came to help him contain the threat, a good time to see both characters in action together.

Until now, we have never been able to see both sorcerers interacting together using the power of their gems (in Maximoff's case, their power also came from an Infinity Stone). According to the website, this unusual moment would have laid the groundwork to see Wanda. in the next Doctor Strange movie.

Deleted scene from Endgame of Wanda protecting Strange as he held back the water

On the pre-production of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Studios has already revealed that it will be done from home and filming is still planned for June. These measures increase the chance that the film will be saved from the ravages caused by the coronavirus.

On the other hand, if you are a fan of the adventures of Doctor Strange, its director recently stated that the tape contains an Easter egg that refers to Hellraiser. Nothing strange, considering the director's career in terms of the horror genre. Especially after having worked on such successful films as The Exorcism of Emily Rose or Sinister.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness will be the next movie in which we will see Stephen Strange avoiding all kinds of threats to the multiverse.