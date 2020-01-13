Delaying the launch of PS4 in Japan was a mistake, acknowledges Jim Ryan

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Playstation 4 It is one of the most successful consoles in the history of the game. With more than 106 million units sold, Sony's domestic platform will be replaced at Christmas 2020 by its successor, PS5, but that success has not been an obstacle for Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has done an exercise in reflection on the mistakes made along the way.

PS4 arrived in the West in November 2013; February 2014 in Japan

It is not usual for a Japanese console to initially arrive in North America and Europe and, months later, do the same in the country of the rising sun; but with PlayStation 4 it happened that way. In an encounter with Business Insider Japan, Ryan has not dodged this question, why delay the launch of PS4 Several months in Japan. Although he assures that there are motives behind the superficial, he admits that it was not a good idea, that they should have considered other options.



Launch of PS4 in Japan | February 2014

“I can't comment on the scheduling of market launches. However, a delay of three months for the departure of PlayStation 4 in Japan was a decision in which I am deeply involved, ”he says, without departing from the responsibility he assumed in this fact. “There was a reasoned basis for making that decision, but right now I think it was not a good decision. It was something we decided after long debates; but maybe there could be other options"He concludes.

This is not the first time that Sony makes self-criticism about errors in light stages, nor shadows. With PlayStation 3, the successor of the best-selling system of all time, Shawn Layde, head of global studies at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said last February that the PS3 era was an atmosphere of "arrogance" for the brand.

A continuous logo for PS5, but there is a reason



Jim Ryan, president of SIE, at CES 2020, Las Vegas, Nevada | Business Insider | Muneyoshi Nishida / "It is important to offer a sense of consistency in PlayStation brand products."

However, Sony faces the months of preparation for the launch of PlayStation 5 with things clear. At CES 2020 held this January in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jim Ryan has summarized the main features of the console in five. In addition, they took the opportunity to present the machine logo, a very continuous logo; Although there is a reason.

The strength of the PlayStation brand is undeniable today. That logo, a simple image, has become the image with more "likes" of a video game company in the history of Instagram, one of the three most important social networks in the panorama. At the moment there are more than 5.2 million “likes”.

Source | Business Insider Japan (via Gematsu)