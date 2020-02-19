General News

 Delayed the production of the series of Cassian Andor to work on the scripts according to new rumor

February 19, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

The prequel series of Rogue One seems not to lift its head. Not only did we know a few months ago that it was about to be canceled, but now it seems that it is going to live a situation similar to what the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is experiencing. The last rumor in sonar speaks of a delay to work on the scripts of the Disney + project.

The current plan is to start filming this July, although they were still working on the scripts of the series as recently revealed by its leading actor Diego Luna, but from The GWW they echo the rumor that the series production would have been delayed to continue working on the scripts, which had already caused some problems to the series. There would be no new date marked for the start of production, but they ensure that the series is not dead.

Although the information must be taken cautiously, this once again highlights Lucasfilm's problems in channeling the project. They already had problems with the movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", for which the director Tony Gilroy had to come and give an important twist to the material that was in the film, and the filmmaker would again have joined the series to help get it through.

READ:   Rumors point out that Stargirl will jump from DC Universe to The CW

This project is a prequel to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" having as main protagonists Cassian Andor and K2-SO, even seeing how their friendship was forged. It would also help to know more about Cassian and all his past, including a look at his childhood.

Via information | The GWW

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.