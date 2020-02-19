 Delayed the production of the series of Cassian Andor to work on the scripts according to new rumor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The prequel series of Rogue One seems not to lift its head. Not only did we know a few months ago that it was about to be canceled, but now it seems that it is going to live a situation similar to what the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is experiencing. The last rumor in sonar speaks of a delay to work on the scripts of the Disney + project.

The current plan is to start filming this July, although they were still working on the scripts of the series as recently revealed by its leading actor Diego Luna, but from The GWW they echo the rumor that the series production would have been delayed to continue working on the scripts, which had already caused some problems to the series. There would be no new date marked for the start of production, but they ensure that the series is not dead.

Although the information must be taken cautiously, this once again highlights Lucasfilm's problems in channeling the project. They already had problems with the movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", for which the director Tony Gilroy had to come and give an important twist to the material that was in the film, and the filmmaker would again have joined the series to help get it through.

This project is a prequel to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" having as main protagonists Cassian Andor and K2-SO, even seeing how their friendship was forged. It would also help to know more about Cassian and all his past, including a look at his childhood.

Via information | The GWW