Deku’s Wrath from My Hero Academia 286 becomes in color thanks to the work of a fan

After what happened to Katsuki Bakugo in the past chapters of My Hero Academia, the historical protagonist Izuku Midoriya no longer saw us in anger.

Its power exploded, the One for All reacted to the meanness of All for One and enveloped all the power over its host’s body. The result was a Deku with blurry edges, smoky and almost flashing black and perhaps with flashes of green. A Midoriya that we have therefore never seen who throws himself headlong towards the opponent, breaking the spikes generated by All for One with his fists and bites.

In one of the scene di My Hero Academia 286, the boy comes face to face with Shigaraki before the All for One master emerges from it. That board was taken by the Hexamendle fan who used it to create a colorize, meaning he used his photo editing skills to recreate those vignettes but in color.

Here, therefore, below we can see the merciless comparison between an angry Deku and with the One for All to the maximum and a Tomura Shigaraki exhausted and burned after the attack of Endeavor just before. With the colors the scene takes on completely different tones, who knows how it will be represented in the anime of My Hero Academia.