Deku: the 100% infinite in this crazy My Hero Academia personalized Funko Pop

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just like we said in other articles, My Hero Academia it is one of the series if not the most followed series of all at the moment. Between feature film, anime and manga it is literally everywhere and the web, social networks in particular, are practically bombarded with topics that concern Horikoshi's work: from fan art to cosplay, ending up with Funko Pop.

And if in the previous article we showed you a fan art that projected My Hero Academia into the future, to a Next Generations on the false line of the sequel series of Naruto, now we want to show you a personalized figure, clearly inspired by the POP series! of Funko, made by a Reddit user.

We know how many have been achieved in these years in which the popularity of My Hero Academia has grown action figure from the American company, yet fans never seem to be satisfied and this perennial dissatisfaction leads them to bring out the creative flair and to build the models they dream with their own hands.

It is the case of IG vinyl.alchemist who, as shown by the post published two days ago on Reddit, has created a personalized Funko Pop by Deku while using the One for All 100%. The ability, said, the 100% infinite, recently debuted in the fourth season of the anime and made use of our protagonist, with the help of you was, to defeat the fearsome once and for all Overhaul. The most beautiful thing about the figures, which you can see at the bottom of the article, is the ability to light up in the dark. Not only does the hair come to life, but also the eyes and lightning bolts of the uniqueness that sprout from all pores.

What do you think of this spectacular personalized Funko Pop? Do you think it at the level of the original ones, or not? Let us know below in the comments.

Nejire Hado steals the show in My Hero Academia 4×20.