Deku rediscovers its feminine charm in this spectacular genre cosplay

March 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Since when My Hero Academia it began was able to capture more and more fans who have become attached to the characters and in particular to the protagonist Izuku Midoriya, which has inspired many fans around the world with his heroic deeds and his noble and altruistic soul. This has prompted many to take on their role in reality.

But not pushing people to put on masks and go out to the Batman to fight crime, but to make splendid cosplay to envy the original version. Over time we have shown you a lot of them, but today we are going back to the office with something really amazing. Because to interpret our future hero number one was not a male, faithful to the sex of the character, but one woman. Giving his interpretation of Deku with battle heels.

Published on Reddit by the user figarocosplay, in a short time has been able to conquer many fans on social media who have reviewed in the female version of Izuku something really well done. As you can see for yourself from the photo at the bottom of the article, the cosplayer has decided to create a costume that would recall the features and colors of the original one, not without making some small change. The first of all, of course, are the shoes red heels. In addition, it has been made more adherent to adapt to the woman's shapes and the gloves do not go up to the shoulder like the original ones, but stop at the wrists.

In addition to this it is necessary to underline how every detail is taken care of. From the red belt with the bags, to the white rigid bandana around the neck. There is not much to add, except that many, after seeing this cosplay, will want to have her as the protagonist instead of Deku (so to speak).

What do you think of this costume and the female version of our protagonist? Feel free to write us in the comments below.
A new version of All Might has appeared on the web. Dogs from all over the world, hurry.

