My Hero Academia 4 episode 21 showcased Izuku Midroiya's new attack: theAir Force Smash. But what is it, how does it work and how strong is this new move? Let's analyze in detail the functioning of the Air Force Gloves.

In episode 19 of My Hero Academia Deku had discussed the possibility of All Might expand its repertoire of ranged attacks, so as not to rely solely on the melee, trademark of the style Full Cowl. The idea behind the Air Force is to use One for All at 8%, and to rise to 20 during the ranged attack.

Despite the great offensive power though, Deku's new blow sinned by imprecision. In this regard, the young inventor Mei Hatsume intervened, creating a new pair of gloves for Midoriya called "Air Force Gloves". These accessories act as accumulators and after receiving a sufficient amount of energy, they begin to retract towards the wrist and convert the discharge into a kind of air projectile. The Air Force Gloves were created specifically for contain the power of One for All and therefore do not allow Midoriya to accumulate an excessive amount of energy; in this way, the young hero should not risk creating damage to adjacent structures while fighting in urban areas.

The air bullet was first used against Gentle, and has proven to be partially effective. The Delaware Smash Air Force it is therefore not a useful attack to knock out opponents, but rather to create diversions, stop attacks or prevent the escape of criminals. An original solution, which will require the young person to think often and willingly "out of the box".