         'Defending Jacob' trailer: Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery star in the promising Apple TV + crime drama

March 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Apple TV + continues gradually reinforcing its original series grid and next April 24 will come to the platform 'Defending Jacob', a criminal drama starring Chris Evans. A little less than a month after its premiere, we can already see its trailer.

Based on the homonymous novel by William Landay, the eight-episode miniseries was written by Mark Bomback, among whose co-writer credits we can find films such as 'The Outlaw King' and 'The War of the Planet of the Apes'.


Netflix, Movistar, Amazon Prime and 9 other streaming platforms: price, what each offers and special quarantine promotions

Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery They play Andy and Laurie Barber, a couple who find that their fourteen-year-old son Jacob (Jaeden Martell) has been charged with the murder of one of his classmates.

While on paper 'Defending Jacob' doesn't make much difference with so many tabletop dramas, the trailer has left me quite a few good feelings. It is true that Apple TV + has a catalog that does not stand out, but the truth is that within its grill the average level of its series is, at best, solid. See if with this they can take off completely.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

