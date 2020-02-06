Defender of Barcelona shows his Dragon Ball themed collection: it's a record of likes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We recently talked about the impact Dragon Ball has had in recent years, both economically and culturally. The work, now famous all over the world, has a very large fan base, which ranges from very young fans to passionate veterans from the beginning: in this context we also find the footballer Nelson Semedo.

Semedo is a 1993 right back, owner of Barcelona and the Portuguese national team. During his football career, the defender played mainly in Portugal, where he managed to conquer two championships, one cup and one league super cup, in the ranks of Benfica. After his transition to the blaugrana, the followers of his Instagram profile have grown exponentially, ending up touching the 3,000,000 Total.

The boy during his adventure has published many photos, yet no one has managed to obtain a mass of likes higher than that posted yesterday. We are obviously talking about the shot in which Semedo showed followers his extraordinary Dragon Ball action figure collection. As you can see at the bottom of the article, the photo has exceeded 270,000 likes and will soon become the most appreciated of its profile.

And what do you think of it? Happy with the success of Toriyama's work? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the anime then, we advise you to take a look at the latest news regarding Dragon Ball Super 2.