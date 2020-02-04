December they liked to leave; Mauricio Barcelata will not return to “Sunrise” in 2020: Alex Kaffie

The morning of Mexican open television will suffer major changes by 2020 as we have already informed you with “TODAY”, where Ingrid Coronado could join the cast.

Another morning that will have great changes is the one produced by Andrés Tovar in Imagen Televisión, ‘Sale el Sol’.

According to journalist Alex Kaffie, through his YouTube channel, next Friday, December 20 will be the last day of Mauricio Barcelata in ‘Sale el Sol’.

Kaffie says that Grupo Imagen executives decided to end the working relationship with Barcelata for losing confidence in him:

This is because the executives of Grupo Imagen lost confidence in him, as a result of the fact that months ago he did, without requesting an audition for another television channel for the Latin version of Falling in America in the end Well, he didn't stay. ”

Therefore, and according to Kaffie, the television executives decided to put an end to the employment relationship with the television host:

"We will see it from next Monday until January 2 because the programs are already recorded, but the last day Mauricio Barcelata will work will be next Friday."

