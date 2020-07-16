Deca-Dence amazes everyone with a sensational twist, what happened in episode 2?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first episode of Deca-Dence, the new original anime broadcast by VVVVID, positively surprised most of the fans thanks to an intriguing plot and two extremely charismatic protagonists. The second, on the contrary, has shown a colossal twist, big enough to completely rewrite the plot and displace the fan base.

So what happened in the second episode? Let's try to clarify.

In Deca-Dence, humanity is on the verge of extinction due to dangerous monsters called Gadolls. The surviving humans live in the mobile fortress of Deca-Dence, powered by a substance called "Oxyone", which can be extracted from the monster's body. Humanity therefore lives in this colossal fortress and, to survive, trains two types of warriors: Gears and Tankers. The former fight monsters, while the latter provide support by cleaning weapons, dissecting killed Gadolls and doing other minor tasks. Natsume, the protagonist, loses an arm as a young man but still manages to get the position of Tanker. During his working days he learns about the ex-fighter Kaburagi, to whom he tells his dreams and ambitions.

In the second episode, however, something absolutely unexpected happens. During the first few minutes it is revealed that Deca-Dence is actually nothing more than a "playground" used by some alien creatures, including Kaburagi himself.

Don't get me wrong, Deca-Dence is not a sort of "virtual simulation", but a real mobile fortress created by an alien society called Solid Quake Corporation, who took advantage of the war between Gadoll and humans to create a sort of "role play" in order to maximize their profits. Humanity is indeed at risk of extinction, but the protagonist Natsumi – like all other real human beings – do not know that in reality the Gears are nothing more than the "avatars" of this alien species, who fight the Gadolls to accumulate points, treating the war as if it were a game online. In the event that a Gears should lose his life in battle, the alien inside it could easily create another avatar and start over.

The anime is therefore not a simple post-apocalyptic shonen, nor a fantasy-style anime Kabaneri or The attack of the Giants. We will see how Studio NUT handled the story, at the moment confusing, but certainly original.

All clear? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more instead, we recommend you take a look at our first study on Deca-Dence.