Debora Magnaghi: the most important roles of the voice actress between Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon

Italy has many important voice actors as a dowry. We recently hosted Renato Novara on our pages and on our Twitch channel. But it’s time to move on to another legendary voice actress, of which we offer part of her career with her most famous roles. This time it is in fact the turn of Debora Magnaghi, historical voice of # 18 of Dragon Ball.

Let’s see some of the more interesting roles in the world of anime of this historic voice actress, known not only for her voice but also for running the Ciao Ciao and Bim Bum Bam program.

The voice she is most famous for is undoubtedly that of Android 18 which marked his entry into the Dragon Ball franchise. The role was covered in every appearance of the character between Dragon Ball Z, GT and Super.

which marked his entry into the Dragon Ball franchise. The role was covered in every appearance of the character between Dragon Ball Z, GT and Super. Another historical role is Memole , anime of the ’80s and that the greatest generation of Italian anime fans will still remember. Memole dolce Memole was in fact a cult in that period.

, anime of the ’80s and that the greatest generation of Italian anime fans will still remember. Memole dolce Memole was in fact a cult in that period. There are many co-stars voiced by Debora Magnaghi as Ran Mori, always present in Detective Conan.

He also gave a voice to historical warriors such as Amy Mizuno, or the Sailor Mercury dell’anime Sailor Moon . The collaboration with this character has been resumed in every series arrived in Italy, from the original to Crystal.

. The collaboration with this character has been resumed in every series arrived in Italy, from the original to Crystal. Finally we come to a very recent role with My Hero Academia. Despite having given voice to Deku’s mom, in fact his own main role in the anime consists of that of Momo Yaoyorozu, among the brightest of the 1-A.

But it is impossible to reduce his long-lived career in the world of Italian anime with just 5 roles. There are many others to report in major and minor anime, such as Beelzebub, Demon Slayer, Yu-Gi-Oh, Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, Claymore and The Revolution of Utena to name only a small part. Not to mention his appearance in the all-Italian live action of Kiss Me Licia.