 Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons will premiere on January 6 on CW Seed

The CW Seed iNstagram account launches a brief teaser of his animated series dedicated to the villain Deathstroke, which was announced in May of last year and we already had a first trailer three months ago. This teaser does not reveal any new material in the series, but it does serve to announce that its premiere the next January 6 to this digital platform of the chain The CW.

"Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons" follow the trail of other platform series, such as "Vixen" or “Freedom Fighters: The Ray”. In the series, we are told the story Slade Wilson. Ten years ago, Slade Wilson-aka, the super phrase called Deathstroke, made a tragic mistake and his wife and son paid a terrible price. Now, a decade later, Wilson's family is threatened once again by the Jackal killer and H.IV.E. Can Deathstroke atone for the sins of the past, or will your family pay the final price?

The Deathstroke series will have a voice cast composed of Michael Chiklis, winner of the Primetime Emmy Award ("The Shield", "Gotham") as the titular voice of Slade / Deathstroke, Sasha Alexander (“Dawson’s Creek”, “Rizzoli & Isles”) as Addie, Chris Jai Alex (“Thundercats Roar”) as Jackal and Faye Mata (“Lego Friends”: Girls On A Mission ”) like Rose, Griffin Puatu like Jericho, Asher bishop as Young Joseph, Colin Salmon like Wintergreen, Delbert Hunt like Tiger, Panta Mosleh as Lady Shiva, Imari Williams as the President / Hive Pilot, Minae Noji as the secretary of state, Noshir Dalal like Kapoor and Castulo Guerra like General Suarez.

Written by J.M. DeMatteis (CW Seed’s “Constantine: City of Demons”) and directed by Sung Jin Ahn (“Niko and the Sword of Light”), "Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons" is an animated series of Blue Ribbon Content DC and executive produced by Sam Register (“DC Super Hero Girls”, "Mike Tyson Mysteries"), Greg Berlanti ("Arrow", "The Flash") Y Sarah Schechter ("Supergirl", "Blindspot").