Deathloop postponed to spring 2021! Arkane explains the reasons for the postponement

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After discussing the graphics of the PS5 version of Deathloop during the last edition of QuakeCon at Home, Arkane studios announce the postponement of their ambitious shooter to the spring of 2021 and explain why they have decided to postpone its launch.

With an open letter addressed to all fans, the authors of Arkane Lyon they explain that "We have decided to move the launch date of Deathloop to the second quarter of 2021. Our ambition is to offer an exclusive and unique game that takes you to places never seen before. At the same time, the health and safety of all Arkane Lyon team members are our top priority ".

Referring to the well-known problems related to the transition to remote work due toCoronavirus emergency, the representatives of the French software house specify that "As work from home was progressing, we found that delivering this new and exciting experience, with the level of quality and care that defines each Arkane game for a nextgen experience, will take longer than normal. This extra time will allow us to bring the world of Deathloop to life by infusing it with all the character and fun that we expect from our team ".

As a consequence of this postponement, therefore, the new Deathloop launch window will coincide with the spring of 2021 on PC and exclusively on PlayStation console, in its dual version PS4 and PS5.