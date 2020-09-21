Deathloop: Bethesda clarifies the duration of the exclusive console on PS5

In the new depth on Deathloop with the video of the PS5 event, the managers of the official Bethesda website offer a definitive clarification on the duration of the exclusive time on PS5 for the console version of the intriguing shooter signed by Arkane, the authors of the Dishonored series .

In a footnote to the in-depth article published on Bethesda.net, we read that “The console exclusive is valid for a limited time. The game will not be available on other consoles until one year after the launch date. (on PS5, ed)“.

The American videogame giant thus specifies that the terms of the agreement signed with Sony provide for aone year exclusive for the PS5 version of Deathloop. This means that if currently Arkane’s new FPS is slated for release in second quarter of 2021 on PC and PS5, you’ll have to be patient until at least mid 2022 to witness the marketing of Deathloop on platforms such as Xbox Series X and S, but also Google Stadia and, if we want, the increasingly rumored Nintendo Switch Pro.

In any case, the official website of Bethesda reaffirms Arkane’s desire to propose Deathloop on PS5 in 4K and 60fps, with extended support for the functionality of controller DualSense like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. To find out more about this project, we invite you to read our in-depth study on Deathloop gameplay and multiplayer for PS5.