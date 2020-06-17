Deathloop as Dark Souls: confirmed PvP invasions for Arkane's FPS

Share it:

After assuming a great evolution of AI and physics on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the chief developer of the Arkane studios, Dinga Bakaba, offered new clarifications on Deathloop, the sci-fi shooter coming to PC and exclusively on PS5 in a period not yet specified by the authors of Dishonored 2.

According to the lead developer of the Lyon software house, during the development of Deathloop "we felt that this multiplayer style, in which we give people the opportunity to play as the main antagonist, had been a great way to increase that level of tension, chaos and unpredictability that we love in titles like this".

The PvP system devised by Arkane for the multiplayer challenges 1vs1 however, Deathloop will be different from what marked the chapters of the soulslike series of Dark Souls, as Bakaba himself points out by adding that "We believe that our game systems position us uniquely, they allow battles between players who focus not only on their respective abilities but also on their ingenuity, creativity and personality".

The pivot around which Deathloop's gaming experience will gravitate, however, will be the main campaign, with Julianna engaged in dealing with hordes of enemies managed by anartificial intelligence that Arkane studies define as "extremely unpredictable" and capable of giving a hard time even to the most experienced users of "Dishonored" subjective adventures.