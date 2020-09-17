Deathloop: Arkane’s immersive sim back in action on PS5

During the rich PlayStation 5 Showcase he also returned to show himself Deathloop, new promising immersive sim from Arkane Studios (Dishonored, Prey).

The presentation allowed us to see the game again in action on PlayStation 5, console on which it will be launched exclusively in time. Deathloop, we remember, will lead us to the lawless island of Blackreef, where two expert assassins, Colt e Aleksis Dorsey – both playable – wage an eternal battle that is renewed every day due to a time loop. The first wants to break it, the second, self-proclaimed Alpha Wolf, intends to preserve it at all costs. Not surprisingly, the movie was an excellent opportunity to take a look at the different ones powers usable by the two characters.

Deathloop, we remember, will be launched on PC and exclusively on console time on PS5. The publication was initially scheduled for the end of this year, but recently Bethesda and Arkane Studios have opted for a postponement to the second quarter of 2021. It has also been confirmed that the game will take full advantage of the distinctive features of the PS5 DualSense.