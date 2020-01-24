Entertainment

Death Stranding's dad Hideo Kojima is interested in making "an anime mecha"

January 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The duo made up of Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa it is a formidable team, a team of talents who have allowed the creation of that videogame jewel signed by Death Stranding. However, the two recently participated in an interview for Famitsu which opened the door to a possible animation project.

Kojima's love for the mecha genre started whipping up in his mind in the form of new titles, not strictly related to the video game market so dear to the director. Initially, the two revealed that they were particularly interested in making a manga, as it is an idea that I find particularly interesting and productive.

At the same time, Kojima added that he was a little sorry for the absence of mecha inside Death Stranding and, therefore, would like to rework the genre in an animated product, perhaps a feature film, always with the design of Shinkawa, as the production is decidedly less tiring and requires less labor expenditure than creating a game.

READ:  Alienware presents a concept of portable PC similar to Nintendo Switch

In any case, the news has aroused great attention among fans of the medium who would certainly see with a good eye a possible anime made by the brilliant director. In this regard, we remind you that the Kojima Productions studio is currently working on a new concept.

And you, however, hope for a signed animated project "Hideo Kojima is Yoji Shinkawa"? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the box below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.