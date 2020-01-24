Death Stranding's dad Hideo Kojima is interested in making "an anime mecha"

Share it:

The duo made up of Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa it is a formidable team, a team of talents who have allowed the creation of that videogame jewel signed by Death Stranding. However, the two recently participated in an interview for Famitsu which opened the door to a possible animation project.

Kojima's love for the mecha genre started whipping up in his mind in the form of new titles, not strictly related to the video game market so dear to the director. Initially, the two revealed that they were particularly interested in making a manga, as it is an idea that I find particularly interesting and productive.

At the same time, Kojima added that he was a little sorry for the absence of mecha inside Death Stranding and, therefore, would like to rework the genre in an animated product, perhaps a feature film, always with the design of Shinkawa, as the production is decidedly less tiring and requires less labor expenditure than creating a game.

In any case, the news has aroused great attention among fans of the medium who would certainly see with a good eye a possible anime made by the brilliant director. In this regard, we remind you that the Kojima Productions studio is currently working on a new concept.

And you, however, hope for a signed animated project "Hideo Kojima is Yoji Shinkawa"? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the box below.