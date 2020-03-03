Death Stranding will use the controversial Denuvo on PC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday it was announced that Death stranding It would be ready on PC through the Epic Games Store and Steam from June 2, but not everything is good news for those who were waiting for the launch of the first Kojima Productions game on computers.

The title page on Steam has confirmed that Denuvo protection will be used to try to keep it away from the clutches of piracy, but this is not always good for those who have decided to pay for the game.

In the past Denuvo has been a very controversial protection system for causing all kinds of performance problems in the games that used it. It has been the cause of many disastrous launches and not a few studies have had to withdraw their use over the weeks at the request of the community.

We often see that when a game ends up being hacked, Denuvo's protection is removed because it is not considered useful, but it is still used because at least it helps to protect the sales of the first few weeks in many cases.

We will still have to wait for the game to go on sale on a PC to see if Denuvo's use is problematic. It must also be taken into account that it will be the first time that the Decima PC engine has been used after it has been created for Horizon: Zero Dawn and shared by Guerrilla for the elaboration of Death Stranding, so the adaptation and performance will be in the The focus of PC players, somewhat tired of poor adaptations to their platform in recent years.

Along with the launch date, a whole series of reserve incentives and special contents of this edition were announced, as well as the implementation of Photo Mode. You can check all this here.