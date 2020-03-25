Entertainment

Death Stranding will also have photo mode on PS4

March 24, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
When the release date of Death stranding For PC it was also confirmed that this version was going to include a photo mode that did not exist on consoles. Obviously, the community has not stopped asking for this tool for the PS4 version since it became known.

Now Kojima Productions has confirmed on Twitter that they will update the game on the Sony console so that users can capture the misadventures of Sam Bridges with filters and other paraphernalia.

Kojima has commented on his personal profile that they are making the latest adjustments to this tool and they hope to be able to launch it in the game for PS4 at the end of the month with the update they already had planned.

This is good news for all those who fell in love with the open world of this game and missed the possibility of being able to capture some of the great moments of the game.

The first game from the Kojima team as an independent studio is coming to computers on June 2 with some additional content such as cosmetic elements inspired by Valve's Half-Life franchise, a franchise that is current with the launch of Half-Life. : Alyx, a prequel for virtual reality that is receiving great criticism and whose analysis you can read here.

