Death Stranding update: fixed the glitch that allowed Sam to exit the map

Thanks to the latest update of Death Stranding, the boys of Kojima Productions intervene to close the flaw that allowed Sam's emulators to overcome the confines of the map and reach the most external areas of the post-apocalyptic world created by the father of Metal Gear.

Despite the notes of the patch that brings Hideo Kojima's sci-fi blockbuster to version 1.09 just describe this update as a simple intervention aimed at introducing "various performance improvements", the community that animates the official Death Stranding subreddit informs us that the update in question has made the glitch that allowed users to exit the game map.

As you can see in the trailer that we propose at the bottom of the news (attention to the spoilers), the glitch in question allowed the character played by Norman Reedus to "walk in the air" and to use this trick to get out of the limits of the map, as well as to overcome the dangerous areas controlled by MULI and CA.

In the past few weeks, Hideo Kojima has reported on wanting to devote to new media, thus fueling the rumors related to the arrival of DLC for Death Stranding or new chapters for nextgen systems (suppose PC and PS5) of this intellectual property.