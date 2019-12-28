Death Stranding: this is how a custom 300 euro PS4 controller is made

Share it:

After admiring the prototypes of the initial concept of Death Stranding, we ideally return to the post-apocalyptic dimension of the Hideo Kokima blockbuster to show you the customized PS4 controller of We Are Robots, an Australian company specialized in licensed customizations for videogame accessories.

The DualShock 4 recreated by the WAR collective distances itself from the "BB-like" yellow pad design that characterized the PS4 PRO Limited Edition of Death Stranding. The numerous customizations that characterize this controller in fact include a plastic shell that recalls Sam's suit, a touchpad ideally wrapped by the Bridges packaging tape and, above all, a support base that recalls the capsule of the Bridge Baby, with attached extensible Odradek sensor. Both the controller and its BB-themed stand are offered to us in a Bridges case.

The new object of desire of all collectors passionate about Death Stranding is proposed to us by We Are Robots at the prohibitive price of 480 Australian dollars, corresponding to the current exchange rate a 299.91 euros. The final phase of the pre-orders on the customized DS-themed controller will end on December 31, 2019 and, according to the company that produces it, no other editions will be made regardless of the commercial outcome of this initiative.

What do you think of this custom controller?