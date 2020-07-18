Death Stranding: the PC version receives its first update

Share it:

During the afternoon the first update of the PC version of Death Stranding, arrived last Tuesday on Steam and Epic Games Store.

The update in question is not the lightest and requires players to download well 5.1 GB. Although the weight of the update may lead one to believe that the patch contains particular innovations, it seems that there is nothing else inside it generic bug fixes encountered by users and the usual game stability improvements. It is not clear if other news are also hidden within the new game files and, in any case, if there should be something interesting, the dataminer will not fail to point it out on social networks within a few hours. It should be noted that the update is essential for anyone who wants to play by taking advantage of the online features of the Kojima Productions title, in which the interaction between users is part of the most interesting mechanics.

Before you run to download the update, we remind you that on our pages you will find a 4K video of Nvidia showing the feats of DLSS 2.0 in Death Stranding. Don't forget also to read our special on the connections between the world of Death Stranding and Ancient Egypt.