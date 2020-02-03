Share it:

The encounters with the Stranded Creatures of Death Stranding are one of the main features of Hideo Kojima's sci-fi blockbuster. It is no coincidence, therefore, if the authors of Kojima Productions decide to launch a new update on PS4 to improve just this aspect of the title.

The update that brings Metal Gear's dad's post-apocalyptic epic to version 1.10 it introduces "various performance improvements" and, at the same time, allows users to customize the frequency of the alarms in meetings with CAs.

Thanks to the latest update, a function has been added to the pause menus that allows emulators to Sam Bridges to minimize the alarms for Stranded Creatures and to choose whether to show their animation every time (as has happened to date) or only after discovering a new area invaded by evanescent Stranded Creatures.

By enabling this feature, users can do so save valuable time and don't break the rhythm of the gameplay, especially in the endgame phases or in the frequent movements in already known regions of the Death Stranding game world. The update in question should already be available on PlayStation 4 and, of course, will be integrated into the contents of the PC version of Death Stranding scheduled for this summer.