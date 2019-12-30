Death Stranding: the EDGE review arrives, here is the vote

Share it:

A slight delay on the roadmap comes the review of Death Stranding by EDGE, published in the new issue of the publication coming out at the end of the year. How was the game by Hideo Kojima from the British magazine? Let's find out together.

In the absence of the text we can only rely on the final grade: Death Stranding brought home an evaluation of 6/10, the same rating as Shenmue 3, another game tested in the issue now on newsstands.

Other reviews include Life is Strange 2, Wattam, A Plague Tale Innocence, Tangle Tower, The Touryst, Pistol Whip, Pathologic 2 and Phoenix Point, rewarded with marks between 7 and 9. EDGE is known for its rather severe rating scale therefore the 6/10 of Death Stranding does not necessarily have to be seen as a rejection, we are waiting to be able to examine the test text to find out the motives behind the final vote.