Death Stranding surprise: Bridges members wear Santa's hat

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The post-apocalyptic world of Death Stranding is steeped in unfathomable puzzles, but the latest surprise given to us by Hideo Kojima has very little mystery: coinciding with the holidays, several NPCs from the science fiction adventure decide to show off the Santa Claus hat.

Without any warning, the characteristic Christmas hat appeared in the digital clothing of the representatives of Bridges with which Sam interfaces to manage the expeditions in the various refuges that center the ghostly settings of Death Stranding.

As rightly pointed out by members of the PS4 community who first noticed this novelty, Santa's hat is worn only and exclusively by members of Bridges who, as such, have established a connection with Sam and with the UCA (the cities of the United States connected to the "chiral network"). By virtue of their willingness to look with detachment at the arduous reunification work conducted by Sam, the other managers of the bunkers and hypogean settlements therefore prefer not to participate in the anniversary or, at least, avoid doing it publicly in communications with our intrepid alter-ego .

What do you think of this found ingame? Let us know with a comment, but not before recovering these nice summarized videos dedicated to the thrilling and "constructive" side of Death Stranding.