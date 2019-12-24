Death Stranding: stacks of packages, disastrous falls and weapons in the new trailers

Share it:

Trying to reconnect cities and people across the United States of America devastated by a mysterious phenomenon is certainly no small feat: the new reminds us Death Stranding trailer.

In fact, the publication continues by PlayStation of short thematic films dedicated to the debut title of the new one Kojima Productions. The last of these, available directly at the opening of this news, emphasizes the difficulties of life and courier activities in a post-apocalyptic world. The movie, titled "Hardwork Short Trailer", shows an unstoppable Sam Porter Bridges carry colossal on your back stacks of material and packages to be delivered. The fatigue resulting from this activity exponentially increases the risk of disastrous fallsalso featured in this new Death Stranding trailer. In support of the video, we find a statement that every player intent on discovering the mysteries of the title should keep in mind: "Balance is the key".

If, like the Sam Porter Bridges shown in the video, you are having difficulty completing your deliveries, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find some tips for managing loads in Death Stranding. At the bottom you will also find a second trailer, dedicated to some of the tools available to the player during their travels. Finally, a third video offers an overview of weapons featured in Death Stranding.

In closing, we also report that Hideo Kojima is working on the concept of the next game by Kojima Productions.