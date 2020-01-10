Death Stranding, Sekiro and the goose among the GOTY nominees of the GDC 2020

Share it:

The GDC 2020 has announced the nominees for Game Developers Choice Awards this year with the candidates for best game of 2019 with Death stranding, the new Hideo Kojima for PS4, leading the candidates with a total of seven nominations, among them, best game of the year, the most important prize of an event that will take place next March 18, 2020 in the city of San Francisco.

Sekiro, Untitled Goose Game, Control and Outer Wilds

So, Death stranding will have to compete with four other outstanding titles of this past year 2019, as they are Untitled Goose Game, Control, Outer Wilds Y Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the latter the winning game of The Game Awards 2019. We leave you with the complete list of nominees according to each category:

Best game of the year

Control

Death stranding

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game

Best audio

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death stranding

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game

Best design

Baba Is You

Death stranding

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game

Best innovation

Baba Is You

Death stranding

Elysium disk

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Best narrative

Control

Death stranding

Elysium disk

Outer Wilds

The Outer Worlds

Better technology

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death stranding

Noita

Best visual art

Control

Death stranding

Elysium disk

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best VR game

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & truth

Boneworks

Pistol Whip

Immortal Vader

Best debut

Chance Agency (Neo Cab)

Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes)

Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)

William Chyr Studios (Manifold Garden)

ZA / UM (Elysium Disk)

Source | GDC