Death Stranding, Sekiro and the goose among the GOTY nominees of the GDC 2020

The GDC 2020 has announced the nominees for Game Developers Choice Awards this year with the candidates for best game of 2019 with Death stranding, the new Hideo Kojima for PS4, leading the candidates with a total of seven nominations, among them, best game of the year, the most important prize of an event that will take place next March 18, 2020 in the city of San Francisco.
Sekiro, Untitled Goose Game, Control and Outer Wilds
So, Death stranding will have to compete with four other outstanding titles of this past year 2019, as they are Untitled Goose Game, Control, Outer Wilds Y Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the latter the winning game of The Game Awards 2019. We leave you with the complete list of nominees according to each category:
Best game of the year
- Control
- Death stranding
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game
Best audio
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death stranding
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Untitled Goose Game
Best design
- Baba Is You
- Death stranding
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game
Best innovation
- Baba Is You
- Death stranding
- Elysium disk
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best narrative
- Control
- Death stranding
- Elysium disk
- Outer Wilds
- The Outer Worlds
Better technology
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death stranding
- Noita
Best visual art
- Control
- Death stranding
- Elysium disk
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best VR game
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & truth
- Boneworks
- Pistol Whip
- Immortal Vader
Best debut
- Chance Agency (Neo Cab)
- Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes)
- Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)
- William Chyr Studios (Manifold Garden)
- ZA / UM (Elysium Disk)
