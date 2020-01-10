Technology

Death Stranding, Sekiro and the goose among the GOTY nominees of the GDC 2020

January 10, 2020
Add Comment
Ryan Sanders
2 Min Read
Share it:

The GDC 2020 has announced the nominees for Game Developers Choice Awards this year with the candidates for best game of 2019 with Death stranding, the new Hideo Kojima for PS4, leading the candidates with a total of seven nominations, among them, best game of the year, the most important prize of an event that will take place next March 18, 2020 in the city of San Francisco.

Sekiro, Untitled Goose Game, Control and Outer Wilds

So, Death stranding will have to compete with four other outstanding titles of this past year 2019, as they are Untitled Goose Game, Control, Outer Wilds Y Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the latter the winning game of The Game Awards 2019. We leave you with the complete list of nominees according to each category:

Best game of the year

  • Control
  • Death stranding
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Untitled Goose Game

Best audio

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death stranding
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Untitled Goose Game
READ:  Fortnite 2: where to dance near the Festival Trees in the various places indicated

Best design

  • Baba Is You
  • Death stranding
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Untitled Goose Game

Best innovation

  • Baba Is You
  • Death stranding
  • Elysium disk
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Best narrative

  • Control
  • Death stranding
  • Elysium disk
  • Outer Wilds
  • The Outer Worlds

Better technology

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death stranding
  • Noita

Best visual art

  • Control
  • Death stranding
  • Elysium disk
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best VR game

  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Blood & truth
  • Boneworks
  • Pistol Whip
  • Immortal Vader

Best debut

  • Chance Agency (Neo Cab)
  • Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes)
  • Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)
  • William Chyr Studios (Manifold Garden)
  • ZA / UM (Elysium Disk)

Source | GDC

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Sanders

Ryan is the guy who has been there with Lisa since the inception of Asap Land. When Lisa shared the idea of starting a news website, he loved the idea and took a plunge into writing online news bulletins. He is now having quite good experience with sharing news in its original form.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.