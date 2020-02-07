Death Stranding: Sam Bridges' hilarious Nendoroid figurine is on the way

Share it:

The Good Smile Company digital forges continue their remote battle against the Funko POP and officially open the pre-orders for the Nendoroid statuette of Sam Porter Bridges, the protagonist of Death Stranding.

The action figure of the hero of Hideo Kojima's latest sci-fi adventure, just like every other statuette of the Nendoroid line, has articulated joints and a rich set of customizations ranging from items of equipment to customizations for Sam's face and face.

Among the elements that characterize the new Good Smile Company proposal for collectors passionate about Death Stranding we also find the parcels from Bridges, each attachable to the protagonist's suit or stackable on his back. They don't even miss it Odradek scanner (also articulated), the faithful BB and even a criptobionte!

Hideo Kojima himself wanted to celebrate the opening of the pre-orders of Sam Bridges' Nendoroid through a message published on his highly followed social profiles, thus giving further visibility to this commercial initiative. The exit of the Nendoroid figurine of Death Stranding dedicated to Sam Bridges is scheduled for the month of August at a price that, net of taxes and shipping costs, should be around 40 euros.