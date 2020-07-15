Death Stranding: presentation of the PC version with Kojima and Keighley this afternoon

Share it:

Death Stranding for PC comes out tomorrow (July 14) but this afternoon at 15:00 (Italian time) Hideo Kojima will be the protagonist of a special event conducted by Geoff Keighley, an interview dedicated to the game but which could actually hide some surprises.

There are unfortunately no other details at the moment, it is certain that Geoff Keighley is also involved the wait for this chat is certainly very high and who knows if the Japanese producer does not decide to go out of balance with his friend on his next project, currently under development but never officially announced by Kojima Productions.

Death Stranding is released last November on PlayStation 4 and is preparing to debut on PC with a slight delay on the roadmap, the launch was scheduled for June 2 but the game was postponed to July to give the development team the opportunity to better fix some aspects, a slowdown also due the Coronavirus epidemic that forced Kojima Productions members to work at home in Smart Working, slowing down the production process.

Did you know? Although not yet released, Death Stranding is the best-selling game on Steam at the time of writing.