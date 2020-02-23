Death Stranding: pre-orders open for the vinyl soundtrack

Share it:

Mondo Records has opened the preorder for the Death Stranding soundtrack on vinyl, now in pre-order at the price of 45 dollars with arrival scheduled for the month of April. The soundtrack consists of three discs, available in black version or limited edition splatter.

The soundtrack produced by Ludvig Forssell includes 29 tracks, below the complete tracklist:

Side A

1. Once, There Was An Explosion

2. Alone We Have No Future

3. Bridges

4. Souless Meat Puppet

5. Beached Things

6. Chiral Carcass Culling

Side B

7. The Face of Our New Hope

8. John

9. An Endless Beach

10. Heartman

11. The Severed Bond

Side C

12. Claws of the Dead

13. Fragile

14. Stick vs Rope

15. At Final Waltz

Side D

16. Strands

17. Lou

18. BB's Theme (feat. Jenny Plant)

E side

19. Flowers of Fingers

20. Cargo High

21. Demens

22. Decentralized by Nature

23. Mules

24. Porter Syndrome

Side F

25. Chiralium

26. Spatial Awareness

27. Stepping Stones

28. Frozen Space

29. The Timefall

You can pre-order on Mondo Shop, the limited edition version includes three vinyls with splatter graphics in as many different colors (yellow, red and green), remember that to the $ 45 necessary for the purchase you must add shipping costs and any non-calculable customs costs.