Death Stranding: pre-orders open for the vinyl soundtrack

February 22, 2020
Mondo Records has opened the preorder for the Death Stranding soundtrack on vinyl, now in pre-order at the price of 45 dollars with arrival scheduled for the month of April. The soundtrack consists of three discs, available in black version or limited edition splatter.

The soundtrack produced by Ludvig Forssell includes 29 tracks, below the complete tracklist:

Side A

  • 1. Once, There Was An Explosion
  • 2. Alone We Have No Future
  • 3. Bridges
  • 4. Souless Meat Puppet
  • 5. Beached Things
  • 6. Chiral Carcass Culling

Side B

  • 7. The Face of Our New Hope
  • 8. John
  • 9. An Endless Beach
  • 10. Heartman
  • 11. The Severed Bond

Side C

  • 12. Claws of the Dead
  • 13. Fragile
  • 14. Stick vs Rope
  • 15. At Final Waltz

Side D

  • 16. Strands
  • 17. Lou
  • 18. BB's Theme (feat. Jenny Plant)

E side

  • 19. Flowers of Fingers
  • 20. Cargo High
  • 21. Demens
  • 22. Decentralized by Nature
  • 23. Mules
  • 24. Porter Syndrome
Side F

  • 25. Chiralium
  • 26. Spatial Awareness
  • 27. Stepping Stones
  • 28. Frozen Space
  • 29. The Timefall

You can pre-order on Mondo Shop, the limited edition version includes three vinyls with splatter graphics in as many different colors (yellow, red and green), remember that to the $ 45 necessary for the purchase you must add shipping costs and any non-calculable customs costs.

