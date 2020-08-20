Death Stranding: photographer Pete Rowbottom is inspired by the game to take pictures in reality

Share it:

To illustrate the evocative landscapes of Death Stranding, Kojima Productions invited Pete Rowbottom, winner of the “Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018” competition and avid gamer, to embark on a journey to discover Photo Mode before going in search of similar landscape scenes to immortalize in real life.

Kojima Productions created a short documentary following Pete on his journey to explore the game's landscapes and show how the photographer experiences the wide range of functions of the photo mode, providing tips to players to enhance your in-game landscape shots. Pete also explains on the basis of which criteria he then selected a series of real panoramas for his photos, indicating in detail how and why those chosen best reflect the settings found in Death Stranding.

You can watch the video, subtitled in Italian and about 7 minutes long, at the opening of the news. Below you will find an in-game shot, those of Rowbottom's journey and his photos in real life. Death Stranding, remember, is available for purchase on PlayStation 4 and PC.