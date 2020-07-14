Death Stranding PC: preload is ready, that's when you can play

Share it:

There are just a few hours left for the debut of Death Stranding, the latest effort of the good Hideo Kojima and his new development team, on Steam and Epic Games Store. To allow everyone to play right away, all those who made the preorder to start downloading the title were given the opportunity.

On Steam, in fact, the preload is already available and thanks to it you can download all the 63.7 GB necessary to start the game at its release, scheduled for 5:00 pm Italian tomorrow, 14 July 2020. It should be noted as usual that the simple download is not enough to launch the game through its executable at the unlock time and that an additional process will be necessary to allow the downloaded files to be used and that usually takes a variable time based on the hardware mounted on your machine.

We remind you that in the course of the afternoon the 4K launch trailer of the PC version of Death Stranding was released, which allows players to discover some additional details on the exclusive contents of this new edition of the game, which will boast the presence of an additional difficulty level and several Half-Life themed DLC.

