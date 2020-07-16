Technology

Death Stranding PC: Nvidia shows the stunts of DLSS 2.0 in a 4K video

July 16, 2020
To celebrate the arrival of Death Stranding on PC, Nvidia has released a new movie on its official YouTube channel to show users what the benefits of DLSS 2.0, feature available exclusively on the last two generations of video cards, i.e. RTX.

In fact, in the 4K resolution movie we are shown the game in action on a machine that mounts one Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with DLSS 2.0 active, comparing the same configuration with this functionality disabled. The video also highlights the differences in the small details such as the symbols on the asphalt or the textures of the objects on the shoulders of Sam Porter Bridge, which thanks to the potential of DLSS 2.0 become incredibly detailed.

Before leaving to the interesting video, we remind you that on our pages you can also find the analysis of the PC version of Death Stranding by the Digital Foundry experts, who have also put under their magnifying glass the DLSS effect 2.0.

If you are going to play the Kojima Productions title on PC, do not forget that the Nvidia video drivers optimized for Death Straning and Horizon: Zero Dawn have been available for a few days.

