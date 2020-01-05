Death Stranding originally had another title: unveiled a first Shinkawa concept

Share it:

With the beginning of 2020, the year in which Death Stranding Also debuting on PC, Hideo Kojima shares with the public a small background on the origins of the first production of the new Kojima Productions.

From the pages of his very active official Twitter account, the Japanese game director has indeed presented one concept art dating back to the earliest stages of the game: you can view it directly at the bottom of this news. The author of the latter is the famous character design Yoji Shinkawa, which has a large number of collaborations with Kojima, dating back to the era of the Metal Gear Solid saga. In the period in which the sketch was made, i two authors had not yet formalized the collaboration, about which Kojima and Shinkawa had simply discussed verbally. Interesting element, the game director's chirping reveals that in that phase the title of Death Stranding was slightly different: it had originally been baptized "Dead Stranding".

For those who want more information on the past of the character designer, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye there is a special dedicated entirely to the art of Yoji Shinkawa, which traces its activity from the times of the Metal Gear Solid saga until today. Death Stranding has recently been defined by Hideo Kojima as the "first step of a journey": so far, the game director has not yet chosen to reveal what the development team's next project will be.